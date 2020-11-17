Wichita woman pleads guilty for taking teen across state lines for prostitution

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old Wichita woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines to engage in commercial sex acts according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Taylor Kinsey pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation for prostitution. In her plea, she admitted she recruited a 17-year-old victim to engage in prostitution. Kinsey transported the minor from Wichita to Oklahoma City to engage in commercial sex acts.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 5. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 90 months in federal prison.

