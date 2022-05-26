WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a scheme to defraud her former employer of millions of dollars.

Court documents say 77-year-old Nancy Martin pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aid or assist filing a false tax document. She admitted to defrauding her employers, Mid-Kansas Wound Specialists and Emergency Services P.A.

Martin worked as a bookkeeper, business manager, and chief operating officer for the business.

Audits reveal that from 2012 to 2017, Martin embezzled roughly $3.1 million by fraudulently obtaining money from her employers’ banks.

Martin used the funds to pay for personal expenses, travel, and investments, then made false accounting entries to disguise the embezzlements as payments or transferred funds.

From 2013 to 2016, Martin filed tax returns to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that omitted income, causing a tax loss to the IRS of almost $670,000.

“IRS Criminal Investigation is committed to unraveling the most complicated embezzlement and tax schemes,” William Steenson, assistant special agent in charge, IRS Criminal Investigations, said. “Ms. Martin’s guilty plea shows IRS-CI’s commitment to protecting the health care system and all those who work tirelessly to promote the welfare for all.”

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced on August 17 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. A federal-district court judge will determine any sentence.