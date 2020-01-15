Wichita woman pleads guilty to firearms, drug charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 36-year-old Wichita woman pleaded guilty today to federal firearms and drug charges.

Wendy L. Scearce pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In her plea, Scearce admitted she was in her home in the 300 block of North Seneca when Wichita police served a search warrant. Police found a .380-caliber Beretta handgun in the house. In the garage, police found 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 firearms. Scearce admitted she kept the gun to protect herself while she was engaged in drug trafficking.

Sentencing is set for April 6. She could face a sentence of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million on the drug charge and not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge.

