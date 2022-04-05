WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with murdering her boyfriend in February 2020 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last Friday.

Rina Nguyen, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, is scheduled for sentencing on June 10.

Prosecutors say that around 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2020, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired near Harry and Oliver St.

Nguyen and a 17-year-old girl were at a home in the 1500 block of S. Battin St. when an argument broke out.

During the altercation, police say Nguyen pulled out a handgun and shot 22-year old Amare Holt in the back as he was walking out the front door of the house.

Holt was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

After the shooting, Nguyen fled the house and later returned. She was arrested.

Police said the two were a couple, and there was a documented domestic violence case between the two in December.

During the shooting, shots also struck a nearby occupied home. No one was injured.