WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman entered a plea of no contest to her part in the homicide of a man who was found inside a car in 2020.

Ariana Cook mugshot from September 2020 (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Sedgwick County officials say Ariana Cook, 22, of Wichita, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping on Monday.

Cook is one of four people who have been arrested in connection to this case. Lawrence Bailey, 33, Matthew Small, 35, and Carlos Delgado, 19, were also arrested in 2020.

On July 2, 2020, police received a report of a homicide that occurred at a home on S. San Pablo St. in Wichita. During the investigation, officers found the body of Roy Hayden, 47, in a car in the 1500 block of N. Broadway Ave.

Police said the murder was drug related. Cook is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m.