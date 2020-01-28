Live Now
Wichita woman says she was raped after meeting man through a dating app

Crime

by: KSN News

Joe Tamez (Photo courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman says she was sexually and physically assaulted by a man she met through a dating app.

Police say the 20-year-old woman met Joe Tamez, 23, through the Tinder app and agreed to go to his home in the 500 block of South Tyler.

The woman told police she was sexually assaulted and that Tamez tried to strangle her during the assault. The woman has minor injuries.

After the incident, the woman ran to a home in the 500 block of South Robin to get help.

That’s when police were called. They arrested Tamez without incident at the home on South Tyler.

Police booked Tamez on suspicion of rape, aggravated battery, criminal threat and furnishing alcohol to a child.

They ask citizens to take precautions when using dating apps.

  • Arrange your own transportation
  • Meet in a public place for a first date
  • Share your location with a family member or friend and have them check-in periodically

