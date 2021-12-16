Wichita woman sentenced after pointing gun at two officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been sentenced after she pointed a gun at two officers earlier this year.

Before the woman was sentenced on Wednesday, her attorney told the judge that his client was high on methamphetamine and heroin at the time of the incident.

On Thursday, Jennifer Miller, 53, was sentenced to 57 months in prison by District Judge Eric Williams. He ordered Miller to be sent to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve her sentence.

According to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett, on March 31, a Wichita police officer found a stolen car in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at the intersection of Kellogg and Armour. The officer then saw a woman, Miller, trying to open the car’s trunk. He contacted her, and while doing so, Miller pulled out a handgun from her purse and pointed it at him. She then aimed the gun at a second officer who had arrived at the scene and was standing a short distance away. The first officer then fired a single shot from his service weapon and struck Miller.

Bennett said that Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

