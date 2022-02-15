WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a teenager on the Fourth of July was sentenced to 43 months in jail.

33-year-old Cierra Pauler pleaded guilty in November of 2021 to involuntary manslaughter and received three years and seven months in jail for the offense. She was sentenced on Feb. 3.

An affidavit filed in the Sedgwick County District Court said that on July 4, 2020, Pauler was involved in a crash near the intersection of K-42 and Hoover Rd. in Wichita. When officers arrived, they found Pauler leaning against a white Ford Edge while a black Hyundai Sonata was in the ditch.

A Wichita police officer found 19-year-old Taylor G. Chavez trapped in the Hyundai with a “sizable wound to the right side of his head.” He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Another officer arrived on the scene and asked Pauler if she was the driver of the Edge, which she confirmed. The officer then asked her for her driver’s license, and she reached down to her purse, then forgot what she was doing and stopped.

When the officer asked Pauler what happened, she said that she didn’t know and “stated she had been drinking previously.”

The affidavit says that her speech was slurred, and she seemed disoriented as the officer was talking to her. The officer said that he could smell a faint alcohol smell on her breath and that she had trouble standing. Pauler was transported to Wesley Medical Center.

No more than two hours later, another officer offered Pauler a blood test, which she refused. The officer then obtained a search warrant, and a blood draw was conducted.

While trying to complete the blood draw, Pauler “put her arms in her gown stating she was not going to cooperate with the blood draw, and then removed her arms throwing a bag of ice” at one of the officers, which caused no injuries.

Police submitted the blood test for analysis, and the results came back at .204, which is over twice the legal limit.

Information from the even data report on the Ford Edge showed that Pauler was unbuckled from her seat belt at the time of the collision, and the vehicle’s speed was 77 miles per hour at impact.