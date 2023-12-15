WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman will spend time in prison after embezzling over $100,000 from a local business.

Michelle King, 41, of Wichita, was sentenced by a judge to 38 months in prison with 24 months post-release.

King pleaded guilty to one count of theft on Nov. 1.

A news release from the District Attorney’s office said King was employed as an accountant for a property management company from Aug. 2020 to May 2022. During that time, the DA’s office said she embezzled over $163,600 from five different accounts at the business.

The DA’s office said King wrote fraudulent checks, adjusted her personal insurance benefit payments and took money through electronic funds transfers.

King was previously convicted of embezzlement from a prior employer.