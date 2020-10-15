Wichita woman sentenced for falsifying information when buying guns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman was sentenced today to serve three years on federal probation for making false statements when she purchased guns from a pawnshop, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Kristi S. Praseuth, 25, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of providing false information in order to purchase firearms. In her plea, Praseuth admitted she bought two 9 mm pistols and a .357 caliber revolver from Loan at Last, a pawnshop at 3375 E. 47th South in Wichita. She was required to fill out an ATF form 4473, in which she falsely stated that she was buying the guns for herself. But she actually turned the guns over to other people who were the real buyers.

For more information on the lawful purchasing of firearms, click here.