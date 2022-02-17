WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was convicted in November 2021 of shooting and killing a Wichita man has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison.

Amber Ahrens, 2020. Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail.

41-year-old Amber Kay Ahrens appeared before a Sedgwick County judge yesterday, where she was handed the sentence. Originally, she had pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, but minutes before her jury trial was set to begin, she changed her plea to guilty.

Ahrens was originally arrested on July 6, 2020, in the 400 block of N. Ash St. in Wichita on suspicion of second-degree intentional murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession or distribution of opiates.

Earlier in 2020, on June 17, officers responded to a disturbance with shots fired at a home in the 1200 block of N. Pinecrest St. in Wichita. When they arrived, they found David Leddy, 53, of Wichita, in the front of the home with a gunshot wound.

Leddy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, their investigation found that a disturbance had happened earlier at the home between Leddy and a 19-year-old man. During the disturbance, Leddy’s vehicle was damaged, and the 19-year old had been beaten.

The 19-year-old man’s 41-year-old mother and three friends, a 44-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, and a 31-year-old female, later arrived at the home. A fight then ensued in front of the house, and shots were fired that struck Leddy.