WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Wichita has been sentenced for her role in a 2021 deadly shooting.

Shae Roberts (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 37-year-old Shae Roberts has been sentenced to seven years and 11 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Roberts pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted distribution of methamphetamine on March 16, 2023, according to court documents.

According to the Wichita Police Department, an investigation revealed that Roberts and Patricio Gomez met Michael Martinez to exchange drugs in September 2021 when a fight broke out between the two men at an extended-stay hotel in east Wichita. Authorities say Gomez fired multiple shots at Martinez, killing him. Roberts and Gomez then left the scene.