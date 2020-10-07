Wichita woman sentenced for role in triple killing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 35-year-old Wichita woman was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison for giving a gun to a man who later was convicted of killing three people according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Jereme Nelson

Myrta Rangel pleaded guilty to one count of giving a gun to a person she knew would use it in a drug trafficking crime and one count of giving a gun to a person she knew was a previously convicted felon.

In her plea, Rangel admitted she took part in a drug trafficking conspiracy including Jereme Nelson and others. She gave Nelson a handgun and he carried it to a meeting in rural Harvey County to collect a drug debt. At that meeting, Nelson shot and killed three people: Travis Street, Angela Graevs, and Richard Prouty.

After the killing, Rangel and Nelson fled to Mexico. Eventually, Mexican authorities returned them to the United States for prosecution.

