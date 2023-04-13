WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman was sentenced Thursday in connection to the death of an infant.

According to the Office of the District Attorney (DA), 26-year-old Xjohnna Hannah was sentenced to 12 months of probation. The sentence carries an underlying sentence of seven months in prison with 12 months post-release.

The DA says on Feb. 9, Hannah pled guilty to aggravated endangering a child in connection

with the death of Lasiah Williams.

The Wichita Police Department said that the infant, 20-month-old Lasiah Williams, spent time with his father, Kentrell Willingham and the father’s girlfriend, Hannah, for a few days before a custody exchange with another of the baby’s relatives.

Police say the family member left with the child but a short time later realized the baby was unresponsive. The family member took Williams to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Police then arrested Willingham and Hannah.

According to the DA, Willingham was sentenced to 66 months in prison on March 20. Willingham pleaded guilty to abuse of a child.

“First-degree murder charges against Hannah and Willingham were dismissed after an autopsy failed to explain the cause of the child’s death,” the DA said. “The exam found several bruises over the child’s body, but no ‘notable internal injuries’ that would have explained the death.”