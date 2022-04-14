WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman who pleaded guilty in a deadly downtown Wichita crash will be sentenced Thursday morning.

Mia Collins, 27, was fleeing police in a stolen car in May 2019. She crashed into two vehicles at Douglas and Broadway, killing 70-year-old Maria Wood and Wood’s 12-year-old granddaughter Rosemary McElroy. The crash also injured Wood’s daughter and musician Jenny Wood and a 65-year-old man.

In October 2021, Collins pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

The court docket shows that Judge Tyler Roush will sentence Collins at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Sedgwick County Courthouse.

Jenny Wood sued the City of Wichita over the deaths of her family members. The lawsuit claimed a Wichita police officer lacked training and started a high-speed chase through downtown Wichita on a Sunday afternoon.

The two sides agreed to a settlement, and a judge approved the settlement in October.

A court document said the case fell under the Kansas Tort Claims Act, which caps liability for compensatory damages at $500,000 per occurrence or the amount of the governmental entity’s liability insurance coverage, whichever is greater.

The court allocated the $500,000 as follows: