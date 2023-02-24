WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who dragged a 33-year-old man with her car in June of 2020 was sentenced to prison on Friday.

Aubrianna Wilburn, 22, was sentenced by a judge to 91 months in prison, which equals out to seven years and seven months. She pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery in Oct. 2022.

Police at the time said the victim was walking through the parking lot of a business near the intersection of Harry and Oliver and was almost struck by the vehicle. A fight ensued between the victim, Wilburn, and a passenger inside the car.

During the altercation, police say Wilburn intentionally drove the car toward the victim, hitting him and dragging him for nearly two blocks before she left the scene. The victim was seriously injured.