Wichita man charged with transporting a minor across state lines for engaging in sexual conduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 19-year-old Wichita man is charged with one count of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct, and one count of traveling across state lines for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s office reported Wednesday.

The indictment alleges that on Jan. 10, 2020, Kyle Ellery traveled from Kansas to Missouri for the purpose of engaging in sex with a 14-year-old victim. Then, on Jan. 11, 2020, he transported the 14-year-old victim from Missouri to Kansas for the purpose of engaging in sex.

If convicted, he could face not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the transportation charge, and up to 30 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the traveling charge.

The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting.

