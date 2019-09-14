Wife stabs husband in south Wichita domestic dispute

by: KSNW News

Posted: / Updated:
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 60-year-old man has been injured in a stabbing early Saturday morning in south Wichita.

Wichita police responded to a disturbance in the 2000 block of east 51st street south. Police say there was a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife.

According to WPD, the woman, who was said to be having a mental health crisis.” The 57-year-old woman began swinging a knife toward the victim, causing minor injury.

The woman was is said to have assaulted her husband, leaving him minor cut to an arm. She was later taken to an area hospital for a mental evalution.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

