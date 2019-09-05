Live Now
Winfield High School employee charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – A Winfield High School employee is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

On Sunday, police said a juvenile and parent reported to Winfield police that some incidents took place with an employee at the school.

After investigating the allegations, Brenden Jantzen was arrested and taken to the Cowley County Jail. Jantzen was formally charged in Cowley County District Court on Wednesday according to Winfield Police Department.

Jantzen has bonded out of the Cowley County Jail.

