Winfield man arrested in shooting that injured 3 people at a Butler County bar

LATHAM, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say a Winfield man fired his gun into a bar in Latham early Saturday, injuring 3 people.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting call at the Latham Saloon, 226 West Blaine, in Latham around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to deputies, a 36-year-old Winfield man had been in the saloon and got into a disturbance. He showed a handgun but someone convinced him to put it away.

Deputies say the man then got into a physical altercation with another customer at the bar and was forced to leave.

Investigators say he got his handgun out again and fired several rounds into the ground and into the saloon, injuring three people.

Customers of the saloon were able to stop the man and held him until deputies arrived.

When deputies got to the scene, members of the Latham Fire Department were treating two of the shooting victims.

A 34-year-old man had been shot in the back and was in critical condition. A 26-year-old man had gunshot wounds to both legs and was in serious condition. They were taken to a Wichita hospital.

A 44-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet and did not need medical attention.

Butler County EMS took the suspect to a Wichita hospital for injuries he got during the disturbances. He was later booked into the Butler County Jail on numerous charges related to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office has not released his name. It is still investigating.