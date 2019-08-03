Winfield Police arrest maker of suspicious device for attempted murder

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Winfield police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a report of a suspicious device found at the Winfield Fairgrounds.

Late Thursday night, law enforcement arrested Robin Hood from Atlanta, Kansas on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and other charges.

A woman called authorities Thursday morning after she found suspicious items in her camper at the Winfield Fairgrounds.

Wichita Police’s Bomb Squad was called in to deal with the situation while other law enforcement focused on securing the immediate area around the camper.

Police say the case is still under investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Winfield Police or Cowley County Crime Stoppers at 620-221-7777.