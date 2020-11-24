Winfield Police Department asking for public’s help locating armed robbery suspect

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Winfield Police Department announced Tuesday that they are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect.

According to Winfield police, on Monday officers were dispatched to the ‘Check Into Cash’ store located in the 100 block of west 13th Avenue in Winfield for a report of an armed robbery. Officers responded and found out that a man had entered the store, displayed a weapon, demanded money from the employees, and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers were told by witnesses in the area that the male suspect got into a silver-colored SUV which was last seen northbound on Manning Street. During the investigation officers located clothing alongside Country Club Road in Winfield that are believed to have been worn by the suspect during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a white male approximately six feet tall, wearing a blue KU sweatshirt, and black sweatpants. The suspect was wearing a hat, glasses, and a surgical type mask.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Winfield Police Department at (620) 221-5556 or the Cowley County Dispatch Center (after hours) (620) 221-5555. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit information through the Cowley County Crime stoppers at (620) 221-7777.

Image courtesy of Winfield Police Department