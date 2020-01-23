Winfield police looking into stolen debit and credit card information

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Winfield Police Department is looking into the possible theft of debit and credit card information after several complaints from local residents.

Many have reported to police that their debit or credit card information was used for unauthorized purchases outside of Winfield.

Police believe skimmers may have been used to steal the debit and credit card numbers and that information was used to clone the victim’s cards.

Right now, the department is working with all affected businesses and is investigating.

The public is being asked by police to be vigilant using outdoor gas pumps or ATMs. Everyone is asked to contact the police department if they do see any suspicious devices or signs that a credit card reader has been tampered with.

Anyone who may have information can contact the Winfield Police Department at (620) 221-5555 or Cowley County Crime Stoppers at (620) 221-7777.

LATEST STORIES: