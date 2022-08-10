WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Winfield say they had to use Tasers to stop an attack Friday morning. Officers went to a home in the 2700 block of East 12th Avenue just before noon for the report of a disturbance.

The person who called said that a man with a knife was trying to force open a door of the home and was threatening people.

Winfield Police Department officers arrived and told the man to drop the knife. They said he refused and lunged at them, swinging the knife in the air.

Officers tried to use a Taser on him, but the first Taser was not effective. So they tried a second Taser, and it worked.

Police say they arrested Robert Michael Perin Jr., 44, of Winfield. They took him to a hospital for evaluation of his injuries, then booked him into the Cowley County Jail on suspicion of:

Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Criminal threat

Criminal use of a weapon

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of hallucinogenic drugs

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The officers and the people in the home were not injured.