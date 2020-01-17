Winfield woman arrested on suspicion of counterfeiting, theft

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department arrested a 43-year-old Winfield woman Tuesday on suspicion of counterfeiting after she allegedly attempted to use fake bills.

Amy Mirissa Watterson was arrested on suspicion of five felony counts of counterfeiting, as well as one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and theft.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. Tuesday to a local restaurant for a report of a person who had attempted to pass fake money. The suspect left before they arrived, but was found shortly afterward.

The suspect, later identified as Watterson, was arrested after she was found to be in possession of several bills of fake currency. Further investigation determined she had attempted to pass false bills at multiple locations in the Arkansas City area, as well as in other jurisdictions.

“We are asking local businesses to be extra vigilant when accepting larger-denomination bills that potentially could be fake or counterfeit,” warned Arkansas City Police Chief Dan Ward.

LATEST STORIES: