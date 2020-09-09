Winfield woman charged with embezzling more than $599,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Audrey Elkins, 42, Winfield, Kan., is charged with one count of embezzlement.

The crime is alleged to have occurred November 2010 to November 2017 in Cowley County, Kan.

The indictment alleges that while she was an employee of William Newton Memorial Hospital Credit Union, Elkins stole more than $599,000. The indictment alleges she created fictitious loans and converted the money to her own use.

If convicted, she could face a penalty of up to 30 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine.

The FBI investigated this case.

