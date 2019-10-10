Witnesses sought as hunt continues for bar shooting suspect

This undated photo provided by the Kansas City Kansas Police Department shows Hugo Villanueva-Morales. Villanueva-Morales, one of the two men accused of opening fire inside a Kansas bar early Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, remains at large, while the other man Javier Alatorre, was arrested Sunday afternoon, police said. Villanueva-Morales and Alatorre were each charged with four counts of first-degree murder, police in Kansas City, Kansas, said in an early Monday, Oct. 7 release. (Kansas City Kansas Police Department via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are urging witnesses to a Kansas bar shooting that left four dead and five wounded to come forward as the hunt continues for one of the suspects.

Police continued searching Thursday for Hugo Villanueva-Morales, more than four days after gunfire erupted early Sunday at the Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, Kansas. Villanueva-Morales and 23-year-old Javier Alatorre are charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Alatorre was arrested hours after the shooting at a home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officer Thomas Tomasic says officers don’t know whether Villanueva-Morales is in the area or has left. He says police are at a “slow point right now as far as information.” Police want to talk to any witnesses who were in the bar but left before officers arrived.

