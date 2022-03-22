Brent Allen Spainhour (Courtesy Saline County Sheriff’s Office)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a home Monday evening as 50-year-old Laurie Leanne Likins.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said Likins and two dogs had been shot to death. The sheriff’s office has arrested a 55-year-old man in the case.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, deputies went to a home in the 500 block of W. Parsons Road, about four miles south of Salina, to check on the welfare of a resident.

Inside the home, deputies found Likins and two dogs dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Soldan said deputies took 55-year-old Brent Allen Spainhour into custody at the scene. They booked him into the Saline County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and cruelty to animals.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team has been called in to assist with this

investigation.