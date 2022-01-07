Woman accused in $17,000 insulin pump theft arrested again in new case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Already facing charges as a suspect in a car and $17,000 insulin pump theft case, a Topeka woman is back in jail for stealing another car, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Jail records show authorities booked Jessica Dawn Riley-Perkins, 27, into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections around 1:50 p.m. Thursday. In this case, Riley-Perkins faces a single charge of motor vehicle theft. Officers went to Hanover Pancake House in downtown Topeka that day when a woman called and said someone had stolen her purse. When she walked outside, TPD said she found her car stolen as well.

The victim spotted her car later at the nearby Kwik Shop at Southwest 17th and Topeka Boulevard, according to TPD. She confronted the driver, identified as Riley-Perkins, and held her at the gas station until officers got there and arrested her.

Before this most recent booking, Topeka police had arrested Riley-Perkins after they said she stole a 19-year-old’s car and insulin pump. Shawnee County Court records show Riley-Perkins was also set Thursday to have her hearing for the car and pump theft case at 3:30 p.m. However, she was arrested for the new car theft case hours before this. Her attorney also said she was “experiencing symptoms of COVID,” and so the court rescheduled her hearing for Feb. 23, according to the record.

Missing the $17,000 insulin pump she needs for her diabetes, 19-year-old Tylynn Cross has since been admitted into a local hospital’s intensive care unit, according to her family. Cross had left her pump in her car when both disappeared Dec. 10 from a Lawrence Home Depot parking lot. After seeing a charge on her debit card from the Topeka Fat Shack, Cross’ family said they got security footage from the restaurant that appeared to show Riley-Perkins using Cross’ card.

Do you recognize this person? We are attempting to identify them in connection with a criminal use of a financial card investigation. Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. pic.twitter.com/buH178x6Sh — Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) December 21, 2021

While the Topeka Police Department said it found Riley-Perkins, it could not find Cross’ pump. With two donated pumps failing to work for Cross, her family has been asking for help through a GoFundMe fundraiser to help purchase a new pump.

Riley-Perkins faces multiple charges from the car and pump theft case, including:

Burglary

Theft between $1,500 and $25,000 in value

Criminal use of a financial card

Riley-Perkins also has charges pending from a previous arrest in October, when TPD said it pulled her over in a stolen minivan with methamphetamine and two children in the car.