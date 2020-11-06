Woman accused of dragging man with car makes first court appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Aubriana Wilburn, the 20-year-old woman accused of dragging a 33-year-old man with her car, made her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened on June 22 near Harry and Oliver in Wichita.

According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot of the business at Harry and Oliver on June 22 and was almost struck by the vehicle. A disturbance then ensued between the victim, the suspect, and a passenger inside the Ford Focus. During the disturbance, police said the suspect intentionally drove the Focus toward the victim, striking him, and dragging him for nearly two blocks before fleeing from the scene in the 1600 block of S. Glendale. The victim sustained serious injuries.

Wilburn was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and an outstanding warrant.

LATEST POSTS: