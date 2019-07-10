Woman accused of dragging Sedgwick County deputy charged

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Melissa Heinzman, the woman who is accused of dragging a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on June 23, has been arrested and charged in court.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed to KSN News that Heinzman was captured by a fugitive recovery service.

Heinzman had been sought following the incident on June 23 when she dragged the deputy with her car. The deputy is recovering.

During her first court appearance Wednesday, Heinzman was charged with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident and interference with law enforcement. KSN News also learned that Heinzman had previously tested positive for meth in prior cases.

Her bond has been set at $250,000. Her next court appearance is set for July 25.