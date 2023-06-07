WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — La’Niha Banks, the woman who was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of murdering a Wichita mother in a shooting in late May, was charged on Wednesday.
Banks was charged with the following crimes:
- Murder in the First Degree; In the commission of a Felony
- Two counts of Criminal discharge of Firearm; Recklessly at occupied vehicle
- Four counts of Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon
- Attempted murder in the First Degree; Intentional and premeditated
Police said Johnson — the 19-year-old mother of a six-month-old child — was trying to break up a fight the night of May 20. After breaking up the fight, she got into a car and started to drive off.
Police say Banks allegedly fired a gun multiple times into the car. Johnson was rushed to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead of her injuries.
A dual vigil was held on May 24 for Johnson as well as eight people who were hurt in a crash on May 22 near Murdock and Washington.
Banks is next due in court on June 22 at 9 a.m. Her bond has been set at $500,000.