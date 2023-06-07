WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — La’Niha Banks, the woman who was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of murdering a Wichita mother in a shooting in late May, was charged on Wednesday.

Banks was charged with the following crimes:

Murder in the First Degree; In the commission of a Felony

Two counts of Criminal discharge of Firearm; Recklessly at occupied vehicle

Four counts of Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon

Attempted murder in the First Degree; Intentional and premeditated

Police said Johnson — the 19-year-old mother of a six-month-old child — was trying to break up a fight the night of May 20. After breaking up the fight, she got into a car and started to drive off.

Police say Banks allegedly fired a gun multiple times into the car. Johnson was rushed to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead of her injuries.

A dual vigil was held on May 24 for Johnson as well as eight people who were hurt in a crash on May 22 near Murdock and Washington.

Banks is next due in court on June 22 at 9 a.m. Her bond has been set at $500,000.