Woman accused of opening fire on officers charged in court

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman accused of firing at officers on Sept. 11 made her first appearance in Sedgwick County Court Monday.

TJ McMahan, 29, was charged with 14 counts: possession of meth, four counts of aggravated assault of law enforcement officer, two counts criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon by felon, two counts of flee and elude, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a license and unsafe turning or stopping.

Last week, police said McMahan was driving a Chevy Silverado when she opened fire on officers on 1st Street between Spruce and Estelle. Officers pursued McMahan to south Wichita where she was arrested after the truck’s tires were flattened.

Two other suspects, 52-year-old Robert Boots and 24-year-old Skyler Bazil-Lounsbury, were arrested for outstanding warrants.

McMahan’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 3. Her bond is set at $150,000.

LATEST STORIES: