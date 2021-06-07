Woman accused of trying to kill husband with car

Note: A previous headline for this story incorrectly noted one of the charges that Johnson was arrested on. It has since been corrected, we apologize for the error.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested 42-year-old Tamica Johnson on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property, driving under the influence and transporting an open container.

On Saturday around 10:50 p.m., the WPD located a black 2014 Dodge Challenger that struck a building.

An investigation revealed that Johnson was driving the Challenger and attempted to hit her husband multiple times, threatened him and then struck the business.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.