Woman arrested after allegedly hitting a teen with a toaster in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 18, after allegedly striking another woman with a toaster.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) filed a report of aggravated battery and domestic battery.

It was reported that an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were in an altercation that led to the 21-year-old female hitting the 18-year-old victim in the head with a toaster.

According to officials, the victim did not require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Police arrested Lakesha Randolph, 21, of Manhattan, on suspicion of aggravated battery. She is being held on a bond of $5,000.

Law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the altercation.