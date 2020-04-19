Live Now
Woman arrested after armed standoff with WPD

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is in the hands of law enforcement following a mid-day standoff with Wichita Police officers.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay tweeted at 4:10 p.m. Sunday that a female was taken in custody by police following an armed standoff in the area of South Market street.

Police say the standoff was “resolved peacefully” and the investigation is still ongoing.

KSN has new crew on at the scene and will provide you with updates on thist story as details emerge.

