Woman arrested in connection to June homicide case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman was arrested in connection to a criminal homicide that happened in June in northeast Wichita.

Amber Ahrens (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Jail)

According to jail booking records, 41-year-old Amber K. Ahrens was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree intentional murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession or distribution of opiates.

On June 17, officers responded to a disturbance with shots fired at a home in the 1200 block of North Pinecrest. Upon arrival, officers located 53-year-old David Leddy of Wichita in the front of the home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Police said their investigation revealed a disturbance ensued earlier in the day at the home between Leddy and a 19-year-old man who did not live there. During the disturbance, Leddy’s vehicle was damaged, and the 19-year-old was battered.

The 19-year-old man’s 41-year-old mother and three friends, a 44-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, and a 31-year-old female, later arrived at the home. A fight then ensued in front of the house, and shots were fired that struck Leddy.

