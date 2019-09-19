Woman arrested in connection to shooting case of Rice County sheriff and undersheriff

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman has been arrested in connection to shooting case of the Rice County sheriff and undersheriff.

Erin Baker,27, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated endangering a child, obstructing apprehension or prosecution and interference with a law enforcement officer. Her bond has been set at $10,000.

KSN News talked to Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans who tells us the county attorney has filed a case against Baker. The county attorney confirmed the case.

Back on April 29, 2019, Sheriff Evans was shot in the leg, and undersheriff Chad Murphy was shot four times in Sterling by 37-year-old David Madden. Both were treated at a Wichita hospital. A woman and a child accompanied Madden in the vehicle. However, at the time authorities did not name that woman.

David Madden went to his father’s home, where it is believed, he fatally shot his father Thomas prior to the sheriff and deputy arriving. Then, it is believed the woman left the scene. A short time later, Sheriff Bryant Evans arrived. He was shot at 5:40 p.m. in the leg. After Sheriff Evans was shot, Madden exchanged gunfire with additional responding law enforcement officers

David Madden was later found dead inside the home.

LATEST STORIES: