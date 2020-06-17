Woman arrested in deadly crash in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say a woman has been arrested in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say 25-year-old Kendra Womack turned herself in shortly after fleeing the scene of the early Sunday crash.

Investigators say Womack was driving a sport utility vehicle eastbound when she broadsided a car at an intersection.

The driver of the car, 42-year-old Myron Gardner of Kansas City, Kansas, died at the scene, and two other adults and two children in the car were injured.

Police say Womack fled the crash on foot. Womack has been charged with failure to stop at an accident resulting in death. She is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on $100,000 bond.

