Woman arrested in Hays following high-speed chase through 3 counties

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ness County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested in Hays following a high-speed chase through three counties Tuesday.

At around 4:30 p.m., the Ness County Sheriffs Office stopped a Chevy Cruz on K-96 in the county. During the stop, a K-9 indicated the odor of narcotics. A woman refused to exit the car and fled at high speeds. A chase ensued through Ness, Rush, and Ellis counties. Spike strips were deployed several times. The pursuit ended in Hays when the Kansas Highway Patrol performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver in the 1900 block of Vine Street.

The woman was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony flee and elude, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. After a search, authorities found approximately 40 containers of THC, THC paraphernalia, and other drug paraphernalia.

There were no injuries as a result of the chase. Formal charges are pending in Ness County.

LATEST STORIES: