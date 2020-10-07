HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ness County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested in Hays following a high-speed chase through three counties Tuesday.
At around 4:30 p.m., the Ness County Sheriffs Office stopped a Chevy Cruz on K-96 in the county. During the stop, a K-9 indicated the odor of narcotics. A woman refused to exit the car and fled at high speeds. A chase ensued through Ness, Rush, and Ellis counties. Spike strips were deployed several times. The pursuit ended in Hays when the Kansas Highway Patrol performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver in the 1900 block of Vine Street.
The woman was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony flee and elude, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. After a search, authorities found approximately 40 containers of THC, THC paraphernalia, and other drug paraphernalia.
There were no injuries as a result of the chase. Formal charges are pending in Ness County.
LATEST STORIES:
- Woman arrested in Hays following high-speed chase through 3 counties
- Wichita woman sentenced for role in triple killing
- Gallery: October 2020 Shots of the Day
- Taylor’s Forecast: 90 degree highs bring summer like feel to fall
- Chiefs remain COVID free, but reports say surrounding teams testing positive