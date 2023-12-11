SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department says a 35-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest and then drove him to the hospital.

Police learned about the stabbing after getting a call from the emergency room around 1 a.m. Friday.

The 32-year-old victim told officers he argued with his girlfriend at a home on Cheyenne, in the west part of the city. The victim allegedly told investigators that the woman used a kitchen knife to stab him, then drove him to the hospital and left.

The SPD says officers found the woman and arrested her at her home on Russell Avenue. Police booked her on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, domestic battery, interference with a law enforcement officer, and violating a protection order. At last check, she remained in jail.

Police say that despite being stabbed “dangerously close to the heart,” the victim has already been released from the hospital.