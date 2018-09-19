Crime

Woman arrested in stabbing death released after claiming self-defense

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 11:36 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 12:36 PM CDT

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities have released a 29-year-old Wellington woman that was held in a fatal stabbing. Police said the woman claimed self defense. 

It happened early Saturday morning on the 300 block of North B Street. 

The victim in the stabbing was identified as 26-year-old Kyle James Hill. 

Hill had injuries to his chest. He was taken to hospital where he died

Police said they have the option to refile charges if new evidence is uncovered. 

