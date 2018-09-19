Woman arrested in stabbing death released after claiming self-defense

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A 26-year-old Wellington man died after being stabbed in a Wellington home early Saturday morning. Police say a 29-year-old Wellington woman is in custody. (KSN Photo)

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities have released a 29-year-old Wellington woman that was held in a fatal stabbing. Police said the woman claimed self defense.

It happened early Saturday morning on the 300 block of North B Street.

The victim in the stabbing was identified as 26-year-old Kyle James Hill.

Hill had injuries to his chest. He was taken to hospital where he died

Police said they have the option to refile charges if new evidence is uncovered.