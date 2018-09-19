Woman arrested in stabbing death released after claiming self-defense
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities have released a 29-year-old Wellington woman that was held in a fatal stabbing. Police said the woman claimed self defense.
It happened early Saturday morning on the 300 block of North B Street.
The victim in the stabbing was identified as 26-year-old Kyle James Hill.
Hill had injuries to his chest. He was taken to hospital where he died
Police said they have the option to refile charges if new evidence is uncovered.
