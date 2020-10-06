Woman beaten with a hammer in attempted sexual assault

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 22-year-old woman was beaten with a hammer in an attempted sexual assault. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment located in the 2300 block of North Somerset.

The woman was exiting the laundry room when the suspect attacked her.

“The suspect battered her and struck her multiple times with a hammer. The suspect removed the victim’s pants, and someone was heard approaching so the suspect then fled on foot,” said Lt. Christian Cory, Wichita Police Department.

The woman was shaken and had a head injury police reported. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no indication that the victim and the suspect knew each other. They are still working to gather evidence including possible security videos.

The suspect was wearing a brown shirt, and he is tall and slender.

If you know anything about the crime, you are asked to call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

VICTIM RESOURCES:

Wichita Family Crisis Center

24 Hour Line: 316-267-SAFE

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center

24 Hour Crisis Line: (316) 263-3002

