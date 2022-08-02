WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Xjohnna Hannah, 25, has been charged with the death of 1-year-old Lasiah Williams.

Hannah appeared before a judge Tuesday, to the charges against her, including murder in the first degree in the commission of a felony, abuse of a child and aggravated endangering a child.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said that Williams was with his father, Kentrell Willingham and his girlfriend, Hannah, for a few days.

Another of the baby’s relatives met with Willingham Thursday, July 28, in the 1600 block of S. Oliver to exchange custody.

Police say the family member left with the child but a short time later realized the baby was unresponsive. The family member took Williams to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Willingham was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated endangerment of a child last week. He has not made his first appearance in front of a judge.