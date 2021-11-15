Woman charged with murder of volunteer leaving KCK church

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Two months after a woman was shot to death as she left church, prosecutors charged another woman with her death.

Investigators returned to North 3rd Street and Richmond Avenue Monday morning to announce that 29-year-old Melony Perry was charged with first-degree felony murder in the shooting death of 62-year-old Lillian Jackson.

Jackson was shot and killed near North 3rd Street and Richmond Avenue on Sept. 18. It happened as she left Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she had volunteered.

Monday morning, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree thanked the police department and the community for their help in the case.

“We are thankful for the community and how they are working with the Kansas City, Kansas, police department because every life is important, and everyone that is taken is too many, and so we desire to bring about justice for all of them,” Dupree said.

Chief Karl Oakman said the department didn’t receive any tips on Jackson’s shooting until nearly two weeks after she died. The department publically asked the community for help with finding the person responsible for shooting the gun that killed Jackson. Oakman said several tips came into the department a day after the plea for information.

“What I wanted to do is to formally thank the community of Kansas City, Kansas, for coming together, assisting us with this homicide,” Oakman said. “This is what I’ve always talked about. The police cannot do this alone. The community cannot do this alone. But when the community and the police come together we can make this community a lot safer.”

The DA’s office charged Perry with aggravated battery and aggravated assault in an unrelated crime on Oct. 20. Perry has been in jail since that arrest.

Perry is held on $250,000 bond on the first-degree murder charge.