Woman charged with seven counts regarding officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Danielle Robinson of Salina, 31, appeared in court Friday, Oct. 8 facing charges for an officer-involved shooting.

Police arrested Robinson Monday, Oct. 4.

A District Court Judge has charged her with the following:

Attempted murder in the 1st degree; Intentional and premeditated (FE1) Aggrevated assault of LEO; Use of a deadly weapon (FE6) Aggrevated assault of LEO; Use of a deadly weapon (FE6) Attempted aggravated robbery; Armed w/ dangerous weapon (FE5) Aggrevated assault; Use of a deadly weapon (FE7) Aggrevated assault; Use of a deadly weapon (FE7) Criminal possession of a weapon by felon; Certain felonies w/in 10 yrs (FE8)

Wichita police officers say Robinson was involved in the officer-involved shooting Monday, Oct. 4 at Whole Foods in east Wichita.

Robinson will be back in court Oct. 14. Her bond is set at $250,000.