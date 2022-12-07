WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old woman has been formally charged in connection to the disappearance and death of a Wichita man.

According to the Wichita Poice Department, on Dec. 1, the body of 41-year-old Brent Boone was found in a rural area southwest of Clearwater. The next day, 19-year-old Tehya Turner, one of the two people who Boone was believed to be last seen with, was arrested.

Turner was in court on the afternoon of Dec. 7, where she was charged on suspicion of the following:

Murder in the First Degree; Intentional and Premeditated

Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime

Theft of property or services; Value less than $1,500

Her bond has been set at $1 million, and her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19.

19-year-old Tehya Turner (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department) 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

Police are still looking for 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana in connection to the case. Anyone who may know where Valenciana is should call 911 immediately.