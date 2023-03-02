WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday night in east Wichita.

According to a news release from the WPD, at approximately 10:43 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of S. Rock Rd. for a report of a dead body found in the area.

The victim was later identified as 40-year-old Shanoha Hansell of Wichita.

Police say they are still working to determine what exactly led to her death and the circumstances in which she was found.

Anyone who may have had recent contact with Hansell is asked to call investigators at 316-268-4407.