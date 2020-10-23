Police investigating homicide following woman’s death in south Wichita motel room

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a criminal homicide.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a room at the Budget Motel in the 1300 block of South Broadway.

Police said a staff member of the motel located 33-year-old Stephanie Duran of Wichita in the room and called the police.

Officers located Duran with injuries to her body. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead. Investigators are working to determine what occurred.

If you have any information, call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories