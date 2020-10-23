Police investigating homicide following woman’s death in south Wichita motel room

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a criminal homicide.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a room at the Budget Motel in the 1300 block of South Broadway.

Police said a staff member of the motel located 33-year-old Stephanie Duran of Wichita in the room and called the police.

Officers located Duran with injuries to her body. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead. Investigators are working to determine what occurred.

If you have any information, call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

