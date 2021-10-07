Son arrested for allegedly murdering his mother in western Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said a 42-year-old man was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder Wednesday.

Sheriff Jeff Easter said deputies responded to a home in the 15300 block of W. U.S. 54 on Wednesday morning. They arrived at the home and had to force entry inside after seeing someone on the floor. They found a 67-year-old woman, identified as Denyce Briet, dead. She suffered blunt force trauma to her body.

The sheriff’s office said Briet’s son, Kyle Romey, was taken into custody near Taft and McLean around 1:30 p.m. and booked into jail.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation.